Afghan Caretaker Gov't Supreme Leader Assumes Control Over Military Equipment

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Nov 10 (NNN-ANA) – Afghan caretaker government's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, recently issued a decree, to centralise control of military equipment, shifting authority over distribution from the of Defence and Ministry of Interior Affairs, according to local outlet, Tolonews, on Friday night.

“This measure aims to ensure the proper safeguarding of weaponry, preventing arms and other military assets from being used inappropriately and enhancing overall security,” Tolonews quoted administration spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, as saying.

The private media outlet further reported that, the supreme leader, through an eight-point decree, has stripped the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the Directorate of Intelligence of authority, over the distribution of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment.

Explaining the directive, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told Tolonews that,“all arms and military equipment stored in depots will only be distributed by the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate.”– NNN-ANA