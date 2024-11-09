Israeli Air Raids Claim 33 Lives In Lebanon
BEIRUT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces launched overnight airstrikes on eastern and southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least 33 people and wounding 38 others.
These include 20 deaths and 14 injuries in Baalbek-Hermel region, according to a late night update from the public health emergency center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Thirteen people were killed and 12 others wounded in airstrikes on the southwestern region of Tyre, the statement said, noting that the attacks targeted an ambulance stations. (pickup previous)
