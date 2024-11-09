Bengaluru College 'Forces' Kashmiri Students To Shave Beards: JKSA

In a statement issued to media, the JKSA alleged that the Government College of Nursing, Holenarasipur, affiliated with the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, had imposed undue restrictions over two dozen Kashmiri students regarding their personal appearance, specifically the growing of beards in accordance with their cultural and religious practices.

“The college administration has mandated that students either trim their beards to a“01” trimmer length or be clean-shaven as a condition for participating in college activities and entering the premises, particularly for clinical duties,” the student's association said.

The JKSA has written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging his immediate intervention in alleged discrimination against Kashmiri students.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that students who do not comply with this directive are being marked absent during clinical duties, negatively impacting their academic records and attendance.

He emphasized that the right to personal appearance, including the choice to grow a beard, is a fundamental part of an individual's identity and freedom. He expressed concern that no student should be subjected to such discrimination or forced to compromise on their beliefs and practices as a condition for accessing education.

“These actions not only infringe upon the rights of these students but also foster an atmosphere of fear and exclusion,” stated Khuehami, adding that such policies are contrary to the spirit of education and democracy.

The Association urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene to protect the fundamental rights of these students and to take swift, decisive action to address the issue.“As a state that prides itself on its rich cultural heritage and tradition of embracing diversity, such incidents are deeply concerning.”

Highlighting Karnataka's reputation as an inclusive and diverse state, the Association called on the state government to initiate steps that promote tolerance and inclusivity in educational institutions and to ensure that students from all backgrounds feel welcome and valued.“We believe that with the intervention of the Karnataka Chief Minister, the rights and dignity of all students will be protected and upheld,” Khuehami said.

