J&K News: Terrorist Killed As Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A was reportedly killed in an encounter that broke out between and security forces in the Rampur area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

The Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X,“Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Rampora Sopore area of Baramulla , a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place.”

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that one terrorist was killed in the operation.“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained,” he said.

More details are awaited.

Previous encounters J&K

On Friday, two terrorists were kille in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.“Two terrorists have been neutralised in Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation is being ascertained," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists following the encounter which started on Thursday night after the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) VK Birdi had said the operation was launched on Thursday night following information about the presence of ultras in the area.

"As a cordon was being laid, there was an exchange of fire. We thought it prudent to first remove the civilians from the area. After that, the cordon and search operation turned into an encounter which ended on Friday morning with the killing of two terrorists," Birdi said. "A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot," he added.

In another development, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Bandipora on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between Security Forces and terrorists.

In another development on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K's Sopore, said police.

On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from agencies)