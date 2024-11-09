Qatar To Halt Gaza Ceasefire Efforts Amid Deadlock Between Hamas And Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Qatar may announce that it will cease efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel until both sides demonstrate a "sincere willingness" to return to the negotiating table, marking a significant setback to peace talks, a report said on Saturday, citing an official briefed on the matter.

The official stated that Qatar had made it clear from the beginning of the conflict that it would only mediate if both parties showed a genuine interest in finding a resolution, and that Qatar had previously informed Hamas , Israel , and the U.S. administration of its decision to halt its diplomatic role in the talks, Reuters report stated.

This decision is viewed as a critical blow to ceasefire efforts, as Qatar, alongside Egypt and the U.S., has been a key player in attempts to broker a truce. The latest round of negotiations, which took place in mid-October, failed to yield results, with Hamas rejecting a short-term ceasefire proposal.

Further complicating matters, Qatar has also concluded that Hamas' political office in Doha "no longer serves its purpose," according to the official. This move is a significant shift in Qatar's stance, as Hamas leaders, including top figures, have faced increasing pressure due to Israeli assassinations.

In response to the growing frustration with Hamas, the U.S. had earlier conveyed to Qatar that the continued presence of Hamas in Doha was no longer acceptable, following the militant group's rejection of the most recent ceasefire and hostage agreement proposals.

Qatar's suspension of its mediation role marks a stark reminder of the difficulties in reaching a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with no clear path forward in sight.

Israel rejects Hamas' role in post-war Gaza governance

Israel has firmly rejected any role for Hamas in Gaza after the conflict ends and expressed doubts about the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas, being able to govern the enclave. Israeli officials have stated that the war will continue until Hamas is dismantled, while the militant group calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Hamas political official Izzat al-Risheq has dismissed proposals for temporary or limited ceasefires, labeling them as "smokescreens" meant to delay a resolution.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad, an allied militant group, launched rockets at several Israeli towns near the Gaza border on Saturday night, escalating the violence.

The war began on October 7, 2023 , when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In retaliation, Israel's military actions have led to over 43,000 Palestinian deaths and the widespread destruction of Gaza.

In the latest round of violence, Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group allied with Hamas, said it launched rockets at Sderot, Mefalsim and other Israeli territory near the Gaza border late on Saturday.

(With Reuters inputs)