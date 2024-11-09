Queen Camilla To Miss Key Festival Of Remembrance Event Due To THIS Reason

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, will reportedly skip key Remembrance events in the coming week. According to People's report, the 77-year-old will miss the upcoming Festival of Remembrance that will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall due to health-related issues.

King Charles will reportedly lead the family at Royal British Legion's annual event, which will be held on Sunday. The event commemorates the British and Commonwealth community and honours those who served and sacrificed their lives .

On November 9, the Buckingham Palace in a statement announced that Camilla will not attend the attend due to seasonal chest infection.

The statement states,“Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events," reported People.

It added,“While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

According to the news daily, Camilla wanted to take rest to ensure rapid recovery and was concerned about passing on the infection to others if she decided to attend the public gathering. Camilla will spend weekend at her private home Ray Mill Wiltshire.

As per the Palace' cohort of working royals update, the Queen's name was not mentioned in the November 8 update. The list included Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton . Furthermore, other royals who are expected to grace the event include Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh - Sophie, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester- Prince Richard, Duchess of Gloucester - Birgitte and the Duke of Kent - Prince Edward.

Few days earlier, Buckingham Palace announced that that the Queen will“withdraw from her engagements for this week.”