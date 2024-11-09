Providing Clean Water, Power And Jobs Main Objective Of Govt: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that providing clean water, adequate electricity to the public and employment for the youth is the main objective of the government.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Revantram Danga at Kuchera in Nagaur, which is in the Khinvsar Assembly segment, for the upcoming bypolls.

The Chief Minister said that the state has worked to fulfill each and every promise of the Sankalp Patra during the tenure of 11 months.

"As soon as the government was formed, we formed SIT to investigate the paper leak and the Anti Gangster Force to rein in the mafia."

He said that about 200 people have been arrested in the paper leak case. It is the result of the strict action taken by the government that not a single exam paper was leaked in the last 11 months.

The Chief Minister said that electricity and water are the main requirements for the development of any area.

Keeping this in mind, as soon as the government was formed, "we have worked to implement the ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement as well as the Dewas Project of Udaipur and the Mahi Dam Project".

"Similarly, to make the state self-sufficient in the field of electricity by the year 2027 and to provide electricity to the farmers during the day, we are setting up energy producing units in the state by signing various MoUs," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the previous Congress government purchased electricity at expensive rates without making any effort to produce electricity and left us a loss of Rs 90,000 crore as a legacy.

"The government is fully concerned about the interests of the farmers. If they get adequate water and electricity, production will increase and our farmers will prosper," said Sharma, adding that to make the farmers prosperous, "our government increased their Samman Nidhi and Minimum Support Price of wheat". Along with this, 22,000 solar pumps were also installed across the state.

Sharma said that the state government is fully committed to providing employment to our youth.

"We will create about 6 lakh employment opportunities in the private sector along with making 4 lakh government appointments in 5 years. Thus, our target is to provide employment to more than 10 lakh youth."

Sharma said that this year also, appointments will be given to 1 lakh government posts.

"These posts were lying vacant for a long time. But the previous Congress government did not understand the pain of unemployment of the youth and did not make any concrete efforts for appointment on these recruitments."

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth and said that the recruitment calendar of the Staff Selection Board for 2 years had been released. The youth should start preparing for the examination with full dedication.

Talking about the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' that will be organised from December 9-11, he said the event will increase investment in the state and new industries will be established.

"This will not only make the state economically prosperous but will also provide employment for the youth."

Sharma said that the Congress indulged in only misgovernance and corruption in its 5-year tenure.

"The Congress and other parties allege that the Chief Minister keeps travelling. I want to tell them that no matter how many trips I have to make to bring investment to the state and to make agreements related to public welfare schemes," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.