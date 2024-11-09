Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store Unveiled At Galaxy Macautm, Showcasing Local Original Fashion Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, November 9 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group, the“Macao Pop-Up Store” will be set up on the Promenade East, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort from 9 to 18 November, displaying and selling products from 15 original Macao fashion brands. All are welcome to attend.

The“Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store” will be set up on the Promenade East, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort from 9 to 18 November, and is open daily from 10am to 10pm. Through an open call, IC has gathered 15 original Macao fashion brands to participate in the event, displaying and selling a range of clothing and accessories such as handbags, silk scarves, wallets and women's shoes in different styles such as trendy and elegant style, youthful and sweet style, street style, avant-garde and deconstruction style, and mix and match style, showcasing the designers' ingenious creativity. The project aims to promote Macao's original fashion brands to tourists and residents, thereby increasing brand visibility and expanding the market of the industry.

The opening ceremony of the“Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store” was held today (9 November), with a toasting ceremony attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam; and the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Chan Ka Io. To continuously promote the development of Macao's original fashion brands and provide diverse sales platforms for fashion designers, IC previously established the“Macao Fashion Pop-Up Store” in Hengqin and Guangzhou, which received an enthusiastic response from the industry and the public. In December, the event will be extended to Shenzhen, with a view to broadening sales channels in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The participating local original fashion brands include Common Comma、C/W COLLECTIVE、Earlyink、ella épeler、Joya Ma、Jump Off、Lexx Moda、Mosq.、MULTIPLIER、Nega C.、No. 42、SANCHIALAU、SHEFEELING、Stardust Journey、VATIC.

