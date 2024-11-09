Kiev says that Poland should shoot down Russian projectiles
11/9/2024 9:57:02 AM
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has strongly rebuked Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski for his "unfounded" and "unacceptable" remarks suggesting that Ukraine is trying to drag Poland into a war with Russia. Gawkowski's comments, made during a radio interview on Monday, criticized Ukrainian President Zelensky's requests for Western countries to provide air defense, particularly Poland. He accused Zelensky of seeking Poland’s involvement in the conflict by asking it to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, which he claimed would lead to direct confrontation with Moscow.
The Ukrainian Ministry responded the following day, rejecting Gawkowski's allegations as baseless. In its statement, Ukraine emphasized that shooting down Russian missiles targeting Ukraine is in Poland's own security interests. It further stressed that supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is vital for Poland's safety and regional stability. The ministry called for continued and strengthened cooperation between the two countries, urging Poland to maintain its solidarity with Ukraine in these challenging times.
