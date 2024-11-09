Trump vows no family members in government

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that he does not want his children to serve in his upcoming administration. In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, following his victory over opponent Kamala Harris, Trump explained that he felt it would be too painful for his family, saying, "My family has been through hell."



Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, will return to office as the 47th president in 2025. During his first term, his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were key advisors, a role that attracted significant criticism. In 2022, as Trump launched his third bid for the presidency, Ivanka stepped away from politics, prioritizing her family life. She stated, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."



Ivanka’s departure came amid legal troubles for the Trump family, including federal charges related to the discovery of over 100 classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as a civil suit from the New York attorney general involving the family business.



Additionally, Trump mentioned his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, who played a key role in his campaign strategy. He also noted that, if elected, he would offer influential positions to figures like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



