DOJ possibly to drop criminal charges against Trump

(MENAFN) The US Justice Department (DOJ) is reportedly considering closing two high-profile criminal cases against President-elect Donald before he assumes office, according to NBC News. Citing anonymous sources, the network revealed that DOJ officials are contemplating dropping the January 6 election interference case and the classified documents case, in line with the department’s policy that a sitting president cannot face criminal prosecution.



This shift in strategy has surprised many, especially since special counsel Jack Smith had been advancing both cases without apparent concern for the timing of the election. However, with Trump’s victory now confirmed, DOJ officials appear to acknowledge that a trial is unlikely to happen soon, particularly as complex legal issues are expected to go before the Supreme Court. Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg described the potential decision as “sensible, inevitable, and unfortunate.”



The pause has sparked concerns about the DOJ’s independence, with some questioning whether respect for presidential immunity is influencing political considerations. Former US attorney Joyce Vance expressed frustration, saying that the prospect of Trump avoiding legal consequences due to his election victory “cuts so deeply against my expectations for our legal system.”



The DOJ’s contemplation stems from a 2000 memo from the Office of Legal Counsel, which concluded that prosecuting a sitting president could disrupt executive branch operations. However, critics argue that dropping the cases could tarnish America’s image as a nation governed by the rule of law, particularly given the serious charges involved: conspiracy to defraud the US in the election case and willful retention of national defense information, obstruction, and lying to investigators in the documents case.



Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team is working to challenge and dismiss both state and federal charges, with cases in New York and Georgia presenting additional hurdles.



MENAFN09112024000045015687ID1108868099