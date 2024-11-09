Slovak Premier claims that Trump victory is defeat for ‘liberals’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has hailed Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election as a setback for "liberal" ideology and a testament to the unreliability of mainstream media. Fico, who also narrowly survived an assassination attempt, linked his experience to the highly polarized environment, suggesting that such circumstances contribute to violence.



“We respect the will of the American people because we do not interfere in other nations' internal affairs,” Fico stated on Wednesday. He congratulated Trump, calling his win a "defeat" for liberal and progressive values.



Fico criticized the American media for its biased coverage, claiming the results contradicted the narratives they had tried to shape. He emphasized that the outcome proved the media and polls were largely unreliable, stating that they were “90% made to order.”



The Slovak prime minister also predicted that the European Union would be uncomfortable with Trump’s win, suggesting that it could alter the dynamics of US-EU relations. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini echoed Fico’s sentiments, congratulating Trump and reaffirming Slovakia's commitment to NATO and transatlantic ties.



Fico expressed hope that Trump would push for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and voiced his support for a peace plan proposed by China and Brazil to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia.



