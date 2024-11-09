Russian Orthodox Church state that it never opposed death penalty

(MENAFN) The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, stated that the Church has never explicitly opposed the death penalty nor called for its abolition, but it has also never embraced it. He expressed support for Russia's current moratorium on capital punishment.



Kirill's comments came in response to a question about reinstating the death penalty for terrorists, following the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow in April, which resulted in 145 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and some lawmakers had suggested bringing back capital punishment for such acts.



During a meeting with participants of the 'Time of Heroes' program—designed to prepare veterans from the Ukraine conflict for leadership roles in government—Patriarch Kirill explained that the death penalty has existed throughout history and that Jesus Christ, despite being unjustly sentenced to death, did not condemn it.



The Patriarch acknowledged that while capital punishment is an "extreme measure," the Church has neither sought its abolition nor condemned it when carried out legally. However, he emphasized that the Church does not welcome the death penalty.



Kirill expressed his support for the moratorium, adding that he is uncertain which is better for an individual: the death penalty or life imprisonment. He concluded that the impact of the moratorium on crime rates in Russia should be observed, and if it leads to a decrease in crime, it would show that the death penalty may no longer be necessary.



MENAFN09112024000045015687ID1108868087