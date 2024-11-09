Remembrance Sunday: Mental Health Workshop Series For Veterans And Security Sector

(MENAFN- Pressat) PTSD Resolution, a charity providing free trauma therapy to armed forces' veterans, reservists and their families, has introduced a new series of Trauma Awareness Training for Employers (TATE) workshops for the security sector, with Assist Security Group (ASG) as the first company to participate in the programme.

PTSD works with key partners, including ASIS UK, the Security Institute, the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals, and the City Security Council, to provide free mental support for the many forces veterans working in the industry. The charity has provided therapy to a total of over 4,000 armed forces' veterans to date through a network of 200 therapists across the UK.

Colonel Tony Gauvain (Retired), Chairman of PTSD Resolution, emphasised the importance of support for mental health for all those working on the frontline in the industry: "Security professionals, including forces' veterans, often face high-stress situations that can lead to trauma. Our TATE workshop equips companies with the tools to recognise and address trauma-related issues at an early stage, ensuring a healthier work environment and improving overall operational effectiveness."

Some 40% of security officers show symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), according to a 2020 University of Portsmouth study, the largest of its kind. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for trauma awareness and support within the sector, says Colonel Gauvain.

Retail locations in particular have seen a sharp increase in reported violence and theft, with 1,300 incidents per day in 2022/2023, a nearly 50% increase from the previous year, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

TATE workshops, available both in-person and online, range from two-hour interactive sessions to a full day's training. They help managers and HR staff to recognise potential signs of trauma, understand its mechanisms, develop company-wide strategies, and create resilience-building environments.

Troy Hewitt, CEO of ASG, commented on their participation:“TATE aligns with our commitment to employee wellbeing and operational excellence. This training will further boost our ability to support our team members and our clients, operating in a range of environments - from luxury retail and hotel venues to major entertainment and hospital locations."

Advice for Security Employers

Malcolm Hanson, Clinical Director at PTSD Resolution, has this advice for security employers:

1. Recognition of Trauma Symptoms: employers and managers should keep an eye on the behaviour of staff who may have experienced trauma. Changes in a security officer's behaviour following a security incident may be a sign that they need help.

2. Open Communication: create a company culture that is "responsible, not macho." After an incident, managers should let staff know that the company is aware of what they've been through and that the policy is to be open about stress reactions.

3. Timely Intervention: If a security officer doesn't seem to be returning to their normal attitudes and demeanour after a few weeks following a traumatic event, it's important to open a dialogue about whether and how they would like to be helped to recover.

4. Professional Help: develop a relationship with an organisation like PTSD Resolution that has experience with post-traumatic reactions and can deliver brief interventions to help employees return to work.

Hanson emphasises that the cost of a typical course of therapy should be much less than the expense of supporting an unwell staff member long-term or dealing with the potential consequences of an employee working while traumatised.

If you want to donate to support the work of PTSD Resolution in helping forces' veterans, all donations are doubled when made during the Big Give week, from December 3rd to 10th 2024.

PTSD Resolution: Free, Prompt, Confidential and Effective treatment for Military Post-Traumatic Stress

PTSD Resolution, Charity No. 1133188, provides therapy for the mental welfare of Forces' Veterans, Reservists and their families. Treatment is free, effective and delivered promptly and locally through a network of 200 therapists nationwide, and also by phone and internet. The charity can also work with organisations to help the mental welfare of their non-veteran staff, by arrangement.

Founded in 2009, the charity is accredited by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to the Quality Network for Veterans Mental Health Services (QNVMHS). It has had over 3,500 referrals to date, and delivers therapy in an average of seven sessions, with major number of cases seeing an improvement to where the client and therapist agree that no further therapy is required.

The charity is one of the only organisations to provide therapy to veterans suffering with addiction issues or who are in prison - as well as to family members, including partners and children, who may experience the symptoms of trauma from living with a traumatised veteran.

PTSD Resolution has a uniquely 'lean' operation, with no salaried staff or assets - funds are used to deliver therapy and for essential research and public information.

