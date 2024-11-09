Indian FM claims that US hegemony ‘may not continue’

(MENAFN) India's Foreign S. Jaishankar expressed that the outcome of the US presidential election is unlikely to change the country's increasingly cautious stance on global commitments. Speaking at an event in Australia while the election results were still being counted, Jaishankar suggested that the era of US global dominance and generosity may be coming to an end. He noted that since Barack Obama's presidency, the US has grown more hesitant in its international role, citing its reluctance to deploy following the wars in Iraq and Syria, and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan under Joe Biden.



Jaishankar emphasized that this trend is likely to continue regardless of who holds the US presidency, although he acknowledged that Donald Trump might be more outspoken on the issue. He advised focusing on the broader national trajectory of the US, rather than just the policies of the current administration.



With Trump securing enough electoral votes to win, he reiterated his campaign promise to "stop wars." Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump on his victory, expressing hopes to strengthen bilateral ties and work towards global peace and prosperity. Over recent years, India has carefully navigated its diplomatic relations, balancing its strategic ties with the US and Europe while maintaining strong trade and diplomatic links with Russia, despite Western pressure to distance itself from Moscow.



