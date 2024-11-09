Democrat-associated TV host threatens Musk due to ‘Russia ties’

(MENAFN) MSNBC's Rachel Maddow argued that Elon Musk should not be allowed to keep his US contracts due to alleged secret communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Maddow referenced a recent Wall Street Journal report that claimed Musk had been in contact with and had withheld Starlink services from Ukraine's military, though both Musk and the Kremlin have dismissed the story as false.



Despite Musk’s denial, Maddow treated the report as fact, asserting that having the head of a company with major defense contracts secretly communicating with "America's worst enemy" during an ongoing war against a US ally posed a national security threat. She speculated that the situation would likely lead to a "ton of drama" and that the US government would need to reconsider its contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Starlink.



Musk responded to Maddow's comments, calling her "a crazy person" and accusing her of being a "frothing-at-the-mouth crazy fascist" pretending to be a liberal. He also addressed the pressure he has faced for supporting Republican candidate Donald Trump, lightheartedly making a joke about it.



