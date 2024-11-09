Trump claims that God spared him for purpose

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald delivered a victory speech on Wednesday morning, reflecting on what he believes was divine intervention that saved his life from two assassination attempts. Speaking to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump framed his survival as part of a greater mission to lead the nation, stating that "God spared [his] life for a reason." He suggested that the purpose of his survival was to "save our country and restore America to greatness."



Trump’s remarks referenced two assassination plots: one during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, where a gunman fired several shots at him, grazing his ear and resulting in the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore, as well as the wounding of two others. The second plot was foiled by Trump’s security team on September 15, when a man armed with an AK-47 was apprehended near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. Trump praised the bravery of his security team, noting that they had successfully prevented the attack.



In his speech, Trump expressed determination to tackle the challenges ahead, promising to give his all to the task of leading the nation. He has often tied his political journey to themes of divine purpose, national renewal, and economic revival, and has pledged to resolve the Ukraine conflict "in a day."



