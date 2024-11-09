African state announces installation of surveillance camera’s in government offices

(MENAFN) Equatorial Guinea has announced the installation of surveillance cameras in offices following a scandal involving an official who allegedly filmed hundreds of explicit videos. The country’s Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, stated that the new measure is aimed at ensuring public officials adhere to the law and preventing "indecorous and illicit behavior."



The scandal erupted last week when around 400 pornographic videos purportedly featuring Baltasar Ebang Engonga, director of the National Financial Investigation Agency, were leaked online. Engonga, who is also a relative of President Teodoro Obiang, was shown in explicit videos with multiple women, including the wives of high-ranking officials, some filmed in his office. The footage was reportedly discovered on his computer during a search in connection with a corruption investigation.



The country’s chief prosecutor, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, said that Engonga would undergo medical tests to determine whether he had spread any sexually transmitted diseases, and he could face prosecution for endangering public health if found to be infected. The government expressed that the release of these videos has damaged the country's image, and Vice President Obiang announced the immediate suspension of officials involved in sexual misconduct at work, calling it a violation of the official code of conduct. Further investigations are underway, and Obiang warned of severe consequences for those implicated.



In addition to the surveillance measures, Obiang said the government would strengthen security in judicial and ministerial offices to prevent future incidents.



