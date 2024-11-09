Nitish Reaffirms His Commitment To NDA, Reiterates Joining Mahagathbandhan Was A Mistake

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to staying aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Alliance (NDA), stating he would not rejoin the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) or with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the future.

Reflecting on his decisions at a rally in Tarari Assembly constituency -- where by-election will be held on November 13 -- in Bhojpur district, Nitish Kumar admitted that joining the Grand Alliance twice was a mistake and underlined his resolve to remain in alliance with the BJP.

Recalling Bihar's past challenges, Nitish Kumar criticised the era before 2005, often referred to as the "Jungle Raj", under the RJD regime, describing a phased when lawlessness prevailed and people felt unsafe to step out of their homes in the evening.

"There was lack of essential infrastructure... roads were deteriorated, schools' infrastructure was bad, and the education system was in a collapsed state before 2005. My administration's alliance with the BJP was responsible for the subsequent improvements in infrastructure and education that brought stability and progress to Bihar," Nitish Kumar said.

This statement is seen as a reaffirmation of his alliance with the BJP amid the competitive political landscape, underscoring his focus on development and security in Bihar's governance.

During his rally in Tarari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also addressed the Muslim community, reassuring them of their safety and security under his administration.

"I want to urge the Muslim community to avoid being influenced by opposition parties. My government has consistently protected religious harmony and avoided any Hindu-Muslim conflicts throughout the tenure. As long as I am here, there is no need for the Muslim community to worry," he said.

The Bihar CM highlighted that he is committed to serving all communities in Bihar until the end of his political career.

Nitish Kumar emphasised that he was campaigning based on his administration's track record, which, he claimed, has significantly improved Bihar's environment, removing the "situation of fear" that once prevailed.

His visit to Tarari was part of the campaign for BJP candidate Prashant Singh.

Bypolls will be held in four Assembly constituencies in Bihar on November 13. The ballots will be counted on November 23.