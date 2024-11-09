Nikkhil Advani Reveals Who Voted For Jawaharlal Nehru In Congress Presidential Voting

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight', has shared that he got an interesting insight about the first Presidential after the show was put together.

Nikkhil spoke with IANS, and shared that he got to know that the voting wasn't unanimous in favour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but there was one vote cast in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He told IANS,“I met somebody, who was very close to Maniben Patel, the daughter of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And she told me that, 'You guys got it wrong because it says unanimous. Sardar wasn't nominated unanimously'. She said it was not unanimous. There was one person who voted for Nehru”.

And guess who the person was to cast the vote in favour of Nehru? It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel himself.

The director further mentioned,“It was Sardar. Sardar voted for Nehru. So it's very interesting. They were just fantastic people. I hope we have done justice to that”.

'Freedom at Midnight' is based on the eponymous book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The series delves into the motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of key figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The series stars Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe in pivotal roles.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association withStudioNext, the show is set to drop on Sony LIV.