Nagesh Trophy: 28 Teams In Fray As National T20 Cricket Tournament For Blind Starts On Nov 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) In all 28 teams from 25 states and three Union Territories besides Railways will be in the fray for top honours in the 7th edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T20 for the Blind 2024-25, which starts in six venues from Sunday.

This year's tournament features an expanded format with teams divided into six groups. Karnataka, the defending champions from the 6th edition, leads Group A in what promises to be an exciting competition.

The League Stage will be played from November 10 to December 27 in six cities across India -- Bengaluru, Kota, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Kharagpur. The top eight teams will qualify for the Super 8 Stage that will be played in February 2025.

The tournament is being organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said,“As we announce the 7th edition of the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy, we are proud to have built a pedigree of great cricketers, having selected the best talent to represent the country. The unwavering support we have received from IndusInd Bank over the years in promoting cricket for the blind have been heartening and we appreciate their initiative. CABI hopes to keep discovering new talent and provide them with the best opportunities and recognition that they deserve.”

The Nagesh Trophy was launched in memory of the late SP Nagesh, Founder President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. This tournament has united the entire blind cricket community on a single platform, marking a significant milestone in the history of blind cricket.