Two Killed, Two Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region
Date
11/9/2024 5:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and two others injured in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region on Friday, November 8.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"In the past 24 hours, enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Sadove, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Odradokamianka and Kherson," Prokudin said.
Read also:
Woman injured as Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region
According to him, Russian forces attacked an educational institution, a penitentiary and a store. In addition, seven apartment blocks and 15 private houses were damaged in the residential areas of the region's towns and villages.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108867921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.