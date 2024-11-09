Two Killed, Two Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and two others in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region on Friday, November 8.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, enemy fire and targeted Sadove, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Odradokamianka and Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, Russian forces attacked an educational institution, a penitentiary and a store. In addition, seven apartment blocks and 15 private houses were damaged in the residential areas of the region's towns and villages.