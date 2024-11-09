Ukraine Reports 171 Skirmishes With Russian Forces Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 171 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian were recorded on the front lines on November 8, with the enemy launching most in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 9, Ukrinform reports.

On November 8, Russian launched five missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers using seven missiles, as well as 82 using 137 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the invaders carried out 4,345 attacks, including 103 attacks using multiple rocket launchers, and used 1,333 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Vodolahy, Stetskivka, Khotin, Zhuravka, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Svarkove, and Bilovody of the Sumy region, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, and Bohuslavka of the Kharkiv region, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Zoriane, Balahan, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Yasna Poliana, and Sukhi Yaly of the Donetsk region, Lobkove and Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, and Poniativka of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

Using bomber aircraft in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk area five times.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders launched 14 attacks during the day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Pishchane, and Berestove.

The enemy launched 12 attacks in the Lyman sector, trying to break through Ukrainian defense near Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by the Russian invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched one attack in the Bondarne area.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, actively using aircraft, carried out ten attacks near Dyliivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 36 assaults by the invaders in the direction of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Vyshneve, and Chumatske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance in the areas of Illinka, Berestky, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Voznesenka, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dalne, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders carried out seven assaults on the positions of Ukrainian forces near Trudove, Kostiantynopil, and Sukhi Yaly.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

With the support of bombers and attack aircraft, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Dnipro River sector three times.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

