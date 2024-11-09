Technological Revolution Creates Ideal Conditions For War Of Attrition Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, attended an international on the invitation of the Royal Netherlands and the Bundeswehr. The seminar focused on discussing the development of strategic defense perspectives, where Zaluzhnyi outlined the trajectory of technological advancements on the battlefield.

Zaluzhnyi posted this on his page, seen by Ukrinform.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the main topics of the seminar included readiness for the challenges of 2030 and the expansion of NATO's defense capabilities.

"I highlighted the logic behind the development of battlefield technologies, production, and innovations based on our experience. I am grateful to the generals and officers for engaging in discussions on the trends I proposed," the ambassador noted.

In his view, the most significant outcome of technological advancements could be the restoration of the ability to conduct effective offensive operations at both operational and strategic levels.

"However, the revolution in defense technologies, particularly through the use of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, is more likely to focus on the destruction of strategic military and civilian infrastructure across the entire country," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

He added that the ongoing technological revolution creates ideal conditions for a type of warfare known as a war of attrition. The strategy to achieve the political goals of such a war will focus on exhausting the resources and capabilities of the adversary.

"Thus, this conclusion highlights the primary - and possibly the only - strategy for future victory: building a system of national 'resilience.' The experience gained by our country is invaluable to all allies, as it helps to understand what defense will look like in the near future," Zaluzhnyi stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zaluzhnyi stated at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that only joint efforts by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the European Union can ensure peace and stable future.