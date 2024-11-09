Energy Workers Restore Power To Over 1,860 Consumers Affected By Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, energy workers restored electricity to 1,861 consumers who had been left without power due to ongoing hostilities.

This was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

Currently, the energy system remains balanced, though damage to infrastructure is making its operation more challenging.

The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak evening hours from 16:00 to 21:00, to help maintain the stability of the system.

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the water level in the cooling pond is at 14.15 meters, which is sufficient to meet the station's needs.

PMin

For the current day, Ukraine is forecasting electricity imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, with a total volume of 5,215 MWh and a capacity of 784 MW, according to the Ministry of Energy.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is developing regional energy independence passports, which will determine the local generation needs for each settlement.