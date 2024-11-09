Over 500 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region, Including 77 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 531 people, including 77 children, have been successfully evacuated from the frontline areas of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on , according to Ukrinform.

"As many as 531 people, including 77 children, have been evacuated from the frontline areas," Filashkin announced.

Due to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk district, one person was killed and another in Kurakhove. Numerous homes, businesses, and administrative buildings were damaged. Additionally, an infrastructure facility in Udachne community was damaged, along with two apartment buildings and a gas pipeline in Pokrovsk.

In Kramatorsk district, a house in Yampil, Lyman community, was destroyed, and eight others were damaged. In Torske, Druzhkivka community, one person was injured.

In Bakhmut district, one person was wounded in Siversk, three houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, two people were injured, while eight private houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Filashkin added that over the past day, the Russian forces carried out seven shelling attacks on the settlements in Donetsk region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian oinvaders killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured five others on November 8.