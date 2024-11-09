Over 500 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region, Including 77 Children
Date
11/9/2024 5:15:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 531 people, including 77 children, have been successfully evacuated from the frontline areas of Donetsk region.
This was reported by Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"As many as 531 people, including 77 children, have been evacuated from the frontline areas," Filashkin announced.
Due to Russian shelling in Pokrovsk district, one person was killed and another injured in Kurakhove. Numerous homes, businesses, and administrative buildings were damaged. Additionally, an infrastructure facility in Udachne community was damaged, along with two apartment buildings and a gas pipeline in Pokrovsk.
In Kramatorsk district, a house in Yampil, Lyman community, was destroyed, and eight others were damaged. In Torske, Druzhkivka community, one person was injured.
Read also: Ukraine reports 171 skirmishes wit
h Russian forces over past day
In Bakhmut district, one person was wounded in Siversk, three houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, two people were injured, while eight private houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Filashkin added that over the past day, the Russian forces carried out seven shelling attacks on the settlements in Donetsk region.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian oinvaders killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured five others on November 8.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108867914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.