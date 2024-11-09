At Least 24 Killed, 53 Injured In Train Station Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- At least 24 people were killed and 53 others Saturday in a blast at a train station in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

CNN quoted the provincial commissioner, Hamza Shafqat, as saying in a statement that 24 people were killed and 53 others were injured in the explosion, which is suspected to have been caused by a bomber in the city of Quetta.

For his part, the provincial police operations commander, Mohammad Baloch, said that the explosion occurred on a of the city's main railway station, which was crowded with passengers, at around 9 am (local time).

Following the incident, Pakistani security forces cordoned off the site to collect evidence, while the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to the network, the Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist armed group active in the region, claimed responsibility for the explosion. (end)

maha









