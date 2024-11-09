How To Live On A Budget In Dubai: Essential Tips For Indian Expats

A: Regarding housing costs, Al Nahda, Mirdif, and Dubai Silicon Oasis are among the most reasonably priced areas in Dubai. These places provide a variety of rental possibilities at lower pricing than expensive locales such as Dubai Marina or Arabian Ranches.

Q2. How can I save on grocery expenses in Dubai?

A: Look at buying at low-cost stores like Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket to save on grocery expenses. Your monthly grocery expenses will be much lower if you buy local food, use discounts, and stay away from luxury stores.

Q3. Is public transportation reliable and cost-effective in Dubai?

A: Public Dubai transit is reasonably priced and dependable. The metro system, buses, and taxis cover the whole city extensively. When using public transportation, a Nol card will help you save money over routinely driving or paying for cabs.

