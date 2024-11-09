عربي


ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Gujarat Conman In Srinagar Court

11/9/2024 5:12:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate Srinagar has filed a prosecution complaint against the Gujarat conman, who was arrested for posing as senior official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in March this year.

In a post on X, ED Srinagar said that it filed a prosecution complaint against Kiran Patel, the Gujarat conman, before the special court (PMLA) Srinagar.

It said that the complaint was filed under the provisions of the
PMLA, 2002 and the has taken cognisance.

Patel was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for allegedly posing as an“additional secretary” in the PMO. He was on his third visit to Kashmir when he was nabbed by security officials in March this year.

Kashmir Observer

