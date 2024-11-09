We Consider J & K As State Not A UT: Dy CM Surinder Choudhary

Choudhary said that they are clear on their stand over restoration of statehood and they continue to fight against the forces that downgraded J&K to a Union Territory.

He also said that security forces should strengthen measures and carry out their duties diligently and terror must stop.

He also highligted lack of representation that Jammu and Kashmir faced over the past decade due to absence of a stable government.

“We were distanced from the people under the previous regime, which often overlooked the issues that matter most to Kashmiris. Now, we are committed to addressing these concerns,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

