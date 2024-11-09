Israel Killed 13 Gazans In Fresh Massacres

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, November 9 (Petra) -Israeli occupation's strike killed five Palestinians at Saturday dawn and others after bombing a tent for the displaced people, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.Additionally, Israeli shelling killed a Palestinian and injured others after targeting citizens in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis.In another atrocity, Israeli aggression massacred 6 Palestinian citizens and wounded others after bombing Fahd al-Ahmad School, which houses displaced Gazans in al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza.A Gazan was also martyred and others were injured after the Israeli army bombed a house in the al-Manshiya area in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the coastal enclave.