Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Cambodia
Date
11/9/2024 4:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King of the Kingdom of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
