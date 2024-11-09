Pralhad Joshi, BS Yediyurappa Confident Of BJP's Win In K’Taka Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Ballary, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Pralhad Joshi and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday expressed confidence that NDA candidates will win in all three Assembly segments in the by-elections in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Joshi alleged that has resorted to using "tokens" (gift coupons) in the state Assembly by-elections.

He claimed that Congress, in its "desperation" to win the by-elections at any cost, has started distributing money using a token system.

The Union Minister mentioned that Congress has set up a system where those who show these tokens receive money. He accused Congress of distributing the money they had "looted".

Despite Congress handing out tokens and money, the BJP will win all three assembly constituencies, he claimed.

Talking to media persons, senior leader Yediyurappa said: "I have the confidence that the BJP candidates are going to win for sure. I have toured all three constituencies. I am here in the Sandur constituency for two days. The tide has turned towards BJP here."

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has extended his campaigning in the Sandur constituency for two more days. He was supposed to campaign here for three days. It clearly shows that they have got clues on the impending defeat," Yediyurappa said.

The senior BJP leader said that he was fully confident that including the Sandur seat, the BJP candidates would win all three seats.

Talking about his engagements in the day, he said: "I will campaign in Sandur Constituency today and will go to Shiggaov constituency by the evening."

He reiterated the camping of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and group of his cabinet ministers implies that they have convinced about their setback in the election.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's warning to "prosecute" BJP leaders over the alleged Covid scam, Yediyurappa said: "We have done everything during the Covid pandemic within the framework of law. With ill intention, they want to stir up some controversy, but it won't benefit them in any manner."

The bypolls in Karnataka will be held on November 13.