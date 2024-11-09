Libya: Seven Migrants Killed In Building Collapse In Tripoli

(MENAFN- IANS) Tripoli, Nov 9 (IANS) Seven African migrants were killed and several others when a residential building collapsed in the Janzour district, west of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"A three-story building African migrants collapsed last night, leaving approximately seven dead (including women and children) and several others have been rescued," International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims," the statement added.

IOM said it is ready to assist the affected migrants and support authorities in the rescue operations. The cause of the building collapse is still under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.