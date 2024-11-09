(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SEICA CHINA invited clients to visit their booth at NEPCON ASIA 2024, one of the most influential exhibitions in the industry. The event took place from November 6 to 8, 2024, at the Shenzhen World & Center (Bao\'an).



At BOOTH #9A11, Seica showcased its advanced solutions, including the speed and the unique performances of the Pilot VX flying probe test and the maximum flexibility and configurability of the bed of nails Compact ICT and Functional Platform.



The PILOT VX features state-of-the-art mechanical architecture and motion controllers that reduce test time by up to 50%. With 12 multifunctional test heads, it can probe both sides of the board with up to 44 points simultaneously. The advanced measurement hardware and a new microwave-based measurement technique deliver unparalleled test performance. This platform, with unique options such as FlyPod and FlyStrainTM, along with the optimized VIVA software, is recognized as the benchmark for flying probe speed and performance. VIVA\'s intelligent management capabilities further improve efficiency by parallelizing different test types, while AI-based smart analysis can automatically optimize the test flow in real time.



The FlyPod option further extends testing capabilities, allowing a single mobile probe to handle up to 14 channels, enabling access to boundary scan circuits and onboard programming without the use of external cables. The FlyStrainTM option adds pressure/force mapping functionality, generating detailed topologies of the device under test. The versatility of the Pilot VX makes it a powerful tool in every phase of today\'s accelerated product lifecycle, from concept and design to prototype and production.



The COMPACT series test systems offer flexible and scalable configurations, including in-circuit, functional, combined, and onboard programming (OBP) tests. The COMPACT RT model features a dual-fixture rotating table. The COMPACT SL NEXT> features the ATE BOOSTER module, which enhances performance in LED and OBP testing while simultaneously reducing costs. The COMPACT NEXT> series represents the latest evolution in test platforms, offering modularity and customization for ICT, flash programming, functional, EOL, and Run-In testing, both inline and manual. The COMPACT MULTI NEXT> system is the ideal solution for mixed ICT, pre-functional, functional, and RUN-IN testing. Its scalability makes it perfect for integrating external instrumentation and advanced techniques into a single test program.



All systems on display are powered by Seica\'s VIVA NEXT software platform, enabling intelligent integration with all aspects of the customer\'s production process - from data collection to traceability, MES interaction, and repair operations.



Additionally, all Next> series systems include Canavisia\'s Industrial Monitoring solution, providing real-time remote monitoring of energy consumption, mains supply, temperature, and other parameters for predictive maintenance, ensuring full compatibility with Industry 5.0 standard.



Best Wishes, looking forward to seeing you maybe at electronica and Semicon 2024 in Munich next week ! Seica Booth A3.459

