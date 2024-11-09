Russians Shell 14 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
11/9/2024 2:14:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 417 strikes on 14 towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, November 8.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on Tavriisk and Novodarivka. Some 226 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. Eight MLRS attacks targeted Lobkove, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka," he said.
Fedorov reported that 179 artillery strikes had been launched on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.
Some 65 reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
