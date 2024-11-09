Blinken, Baerbock Discuss Further Steps In Supporting Ukraine
Date
11/9/2024 12:19:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have coordinated next steps in supporting Ukraine.
The U.S. Department of State said this in a statement on Friday, Ukrinform reports.
"The Secretary thanked Germany for its ongoing assistance to Ukraine and emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," the statement reads.
Both parties also discussed the threat posed by Russia's decision to introduce DPRK troops into Russia's war against Ukraine.
Read also:
Blinken discusses continued support for Ukraine with French FM
The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return home safely, as well as ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war in Gaza, return all hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108867538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.