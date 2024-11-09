Blinken, Baerbock Discuss Further Steps In Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Annalena Baerbock have coordinated next steps in supporting Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State said this in a statement on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"The Secretary thanked Germany for its ongoing assistance to Ukraine and emphasized the importance of supporting Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," the statement reads.

Both parties also discussed the threat posed by Russia's decision to introduce DPRK into Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return home safely, as well as ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war in Gaza, return all hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance.