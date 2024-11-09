European Leaders Confirm Readiness To Strengthen Ties With USA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- European Council President Charles Michel has said that Europe is ready to strengthen its relations with the United States in the areas of trade, investment, bilateral relations, and security.

Michel stated in a press following the informal EU summit held in Budapest that EU leaders held a strategic discussion on EU-US relations in light of Donald Trumpآ's victory in the presidential elections.

He noted that the discussions also covered the coordination of European and American positions on Ukraine and the Middle East in accordance with their common values.

Trumpآ's election as President of the United States has raised concerns within Europe about the nature of the relationship between the two sides regarding defence relations and the war in Ukraine.

On the economic front, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for swift action to enhance the competitiveness of the European economy.

A statement issued after the meeting noted that European leaders expressed their determination to ensure their shared economic prosperity, boost their competitiveness, and make the EU the first climate-neutral continent in the world as well as ensuring EUآ's position and influence in the face of a new geopolitical reality and economic and demographic challenges.

The EU leaders pledged to make the European Union more competitive, productive, and innovative, relying on economic, social, and territorial cohesion, and ensuring convergence and a level playing field both within the Union and globally.

The statement emphasized the urgent need for decisive action to address the challenges facing the EU and called for major collective efforts to unlock the full potential of the internal market as a key driver of innovation, investment, convergence, growth, connectivity, and economic resilience.

In this context, they also called on the European Commission to present a comprehensive and general strategy for deepening the internal market by June 2025 including a roadmap with clear timelines and milestones.

The statement also highlighted the need for decisive steps toward achieving a Savings and Investment Union by 2026 and making urgent progress on the Capital Markets Union which will contribute to securing European competitiveness. (end)

