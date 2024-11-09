Pakistan News: Explosion Near Quetta Railway Station Leaves Over A Dozen Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan News: Over a dozen casualties have been reported after an explosion occurred near the Quetta Railway Station. At the time of the explosion, a train was ready to depart from the for Peshawar, reports Pakistan's Dawn News.

The train involved was reportedly traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. and rescue teams are currently at the scene.

“The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination,” senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch told Reuters.

(More to come...)