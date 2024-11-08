Wihdat, Hussein Kick Off Round 4 AFC Matches

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Wihdat and Hussein fans hope their teams can keep up their winning performances as they resume Asian Confederation (AFC) Asian Two Round 4 matches as of Tuesday.

As standings begin to take shape in the 21st edition of the competition, Wihdat will host Tajikistan's Istiklol in Amman on Tuesday hoping to build on their 1-0 away win. Wihdat are now second on goal difference in Group C after earlier holding UAE's Sharjah 2-2 and beating Iran's Sepahan Isfahan 2-1. In other group matches, Sharjah beat Sepahan 3-1 and Istiklol 1-0 while Sepahan beat Istiklol 4-0.

In Group D, Hussein will play an away game against Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi Wednesday hoping to repeat their earlier 2-1 win and qualify to the next round. Hussein are now second on goal difference after they beat Kuwait Club 2-1 and lost 3-1 to UAE's Ahli Dubai. In other group matches, Ahli beat Kuwait 4-1 to take the group lead, Nasaf upset Ahli 2-1 and Kuwait held Nasaf 0-0.

Asian clubs are playing in 8 groups with the top two in each group moving to the quarters of the second tier Asian event that has replaced the AFC Cup. The top tier Asian clubs competition is now branded Asian Champions League Elite.