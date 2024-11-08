SLB Technology Innovations Recognized At The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) The annual Gulf Information Excellence Awards honor cutting-edge innovations and technological advancements in the energy industry.

There were nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged, with honorees receiving awards in 29 categories across the energy sector.

SLB innovations are among the 2024 winners in two categories:

Best Production Technology

Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR)

ACTive MSAR simplifies and improves the efficiency of downhole operations by enabling precise, surface-commanded fluid diversion. Open and close commands are sent from the surface to control a downhole valve that enables fluid to flow, actuating the tools, or redirects the fluid to the annulus, deactivating the tractor. The MSAR reduces water use and streamlines stimulation operations.

Best Controls, Instrumentation, and Automation Technology-Upstream

Autonomous Well Intervention

As part of the Intervention and Stimulation Alliance, Aker BP and SLB are delivering on a joint digital vision to bring well interventions to the future through a combination of digital workflows and autonomous execution for coiled tubing, wireline, and slickline. This holistic well intervention digitalization approach enables technology reuse, development synergies, and a unified user experience for future workforce multiskilling. The results are significant improvements in success rates and operating speeds while reducing CO2 emissions and operational costs.

Teamwork and Innovation

"These recognitions highlight the efforts of our talented team members, who continuously push the boundaries of innovation and excellence. We are grateful for the trust and teamwork with Aker BP and Aramco who collaborated with us to bring these groundbreaking innovations to life,” notes Yasser Badiei, intervention business line director, Reservoir Performance at SLB.

