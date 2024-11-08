Centerpoint Energy Outlines Plan To Minimize May 2024 Derecho Storm Bill Impact For Electric Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Company plans to spread emergency Derecho response costs of approximately $450 million across 15 years; Customer bill impact expected to be about $1 per month

method expected to save customers more than $50 million in interest charges Derecho storm caused more than an estimated $5 billion in damages across the Greater Houston area unrelated to CenterPoint infrastructure

As part of its commitment to keeping customer bills more affordable, CenterPoint today filed the first phase of a securitization plan (a lower cost way of financing recovery costs over a longer time period time) with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) that would minimize the customer impact of the major May 2024 Derecho and late May storms, that resulted in approximately $450 million in repair, equipment and emergency response costs outside of CenterPoint's normal annual rates as set by the PUCT. Using this method of financing is expected to save customers more than $50 million in interest charges over the 15-year period.



The May 16th Derecho caused more than an estimated $5 billion in damages across the Greater Houston area not related to CenterPoint's infrastructure.

As reported by numerous media outlets, the Derecho was a "once-in-a-generation wind event" and included wind gusts over 100 miles per hour and multiple tornadoes across the region, shattering thousands of downtown office windows, destroying homes and businesses, knocking down thousands of power poles, and impacting hundreds of miles of power lines and other critical electric equipment across the Greater Houston area.



The fast-moving storm required CenterPoint to activate its emergency operation plan and mobilize over 7,700 employees, contractors, and mutual aid partners to assess damage, repair downed equipment, and restore power.



"The Derecho that struck the Houston region in the spring was an unprecedented and extreme weather event that caused billions in damage to our communities and a significant portion of our electrical infrastructure. This proposed cost recovery plan reflects our commitment to minimize the impact on our customers' electric bills while addressing the significant costs related to mobilizing thousands of frontline workers to repair and rebuild the damaged portions of the energy system and restore power for our customers as safely and as quickly as possible," said Jason Ryan, CenterPoint Energy's Executive Vice President, Regulatory Services and Government Affairs.



Scope of CenterPoint Emergency Response

In response to the Derecho, CenterPoint mobilized thousands of frontline crews and critical resources and coordinated with government, community and utility partners to address the significant damage to the electrical system. As a result, CenterPoint restored power to more than 80 percent of impacted customers within 72 hours. The scope of the company's emergency response included:





Mobilizing over 7,700 frontline electrical workers, contractors and mutual aid resources from eight states to assess system damage and repair equipment;



Replacing more than 400 miles of primary electrical wires, more than1,600 transformers, and approximately 1,600 power poles on its distribution system;



Deploying 13 emergency generation units to provide temporary power to critical facilities including hospitals, cooling centers, first responder sites, schools and senior centers;



Establishing nine multi-city staging sites to efficiently deploy crews and equipment for customer restoration efforts to impacted areas of Greater Houston;



Restoring power to approximately 340,000 impacted customers within the first 24 hours; 550,000 within 48 hours; and 750,000 within 72 hours; and

Restoring 98 percent of all CenterPoint customers within five days of the Derecho.



CenterPoint Commitment to Customer Affordability: Securitizing for Lower Cost Impact

CenterPoint's plan follows the standard electric sector industry practice used in Texas and across all Gulf Coast states for financing and recovering costs after extreme weather and other one-time events.

The company plans to spread the costs over a period of up to 15 years to help minimize the impact on customers using securitization, which is a less expensive method to finance those costs. Securitization has been used 10 times for large named storm-related events in the previous 25 years in Texas. It was also used by CenterPoint for the benefit of customers following Hurricane Ike in 2008.



By securitizing the cost recovery following major storms, hurricanes or other one-time events, CenterPoint is able spread cost impacts over several years and at a lower cost when compared to traditional financing, which results in a significantly lower monthly impact to customers. CenterPoint's filing will include costs associated with its emergency response for the May storm events, which includes the mobilization of frontline workers, repair and replacement of critical equipment, crew supplies, fuel and other materials.



Today's filing does not include any costs associated with CenterPoint's 2024 Hurricane Beryl response.



Estimated Monthly Customer Bill Impact

CenterPoint's filing seeks stakeholder and PUCT review of approximately $450 million of storm and emergency response-related costs.

The next phase of the recovery plan will propose to collect those costs over up to 15 years to minimize the impact on customers and is expected to initially result in an average residential customer surcharge of just over $1 per month starting in the second half of 2025, and then dropping below a $1 per month in the second half of 2026. Both today's filing and the next phase will undergo a thorough, open and transparent review process at the PUCT with a final decision expected in 2025.



As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .

