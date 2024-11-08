NATO Condemns Decisions By Russia, North Korea To Expand War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the decisions by the leaders of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to dangerously expand Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

NATO allies said this in a statement published on the website, Ukrinform reports.

"In addition to the DPRK's already substantive support to Russia's war effort, through the provision of millions of rounds of ammunitions and ballistic missiles, the thousands of combat deployed by the DPRK constitutes a dangerous expansion of its ongoing support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. The deepening military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK deeply impacts Euro-Atlantic security, with implications also for the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

NATO allies stressed that increasing military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is a breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including 2270 (2016), 1718 (2006), and 1874 (2009).

"This is particularly egregious given Russia's status as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council. We call on Russia to return to compliance with these resolutions and to uphold its international obligations," the document reads.

According to the report, Russia's statement on September 26 asserting that the denuclearization of the DPRK is "off the table" is unacceptable, as it undermines the global non-proliferation regime, directly contradicts relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and further exacerbates regional tensions. The Russian statement forms part of its wider effort to undermine the global non-proliferation regime and to dismantle UN sanctions.

"We urge all countries not to provide any kind of assistance to Russia's aggression, and condemn all those who are facilitating and thereby prolonging Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," the statement said.

NATO allies noted that NATO will continue to work with its partners, in particular in the Indo-Pacific, to promote peace and stability, and prevent Russia and those facilitating its war effort from undermining regional and global stability. Allies continue to enhance NATO's deterrence and defense against all threats and challenges, in all domains, and in multiple strategic directions across the Euro-Atlantic area.

"Allies remain as resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail. Allies and partners continue to step up vital political, military, financial, economic, and humanitarian assistance as Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Allies are determined to support Ukraine in building a force capable of defeating Russian aggression, in line with the pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine," the NATO statement said.

The message states that Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Ukraine associate themselves with this statement