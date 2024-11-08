Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack On Israeli Airbase

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Nov 9 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday that, they have launched a“ballistic missile” towards Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel.

“In support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, we carried out a qualitative military operation, targeting the Nevatim Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile, and the missile reached its target,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.– NNN-SABA

