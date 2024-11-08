New Phase Of St. Augustine Masterplan Open For Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Amenity-laden

TrailMark

offers beautiful new homes with open layouts

ST.

AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce that a new phase at

TrailMark (RichmondAmerican/TrailMark ) is now open for sales. This popular masterplan offers an impressive array of single- and two-story floor plans showcasing designer-curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ). Quick move-in options are available for prospective buyers on tight timelines.

TrailMark highlights:

The Daniel is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at TrailMark in St. Augustine, Florida.

New single- & two-story homes from the mid $500s

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans with open layouts

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,100 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures and finishes

Gourmet kitchens & 3-car garages available

Quick move-in options

Community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, parks, sports courts & more

Convenient access to notable schools, shopping & dining Daniel model home open for tours

TrailMark

is located at 2443 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. Call 904.217.3381 or visit

RichmondAmerican to learn more.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following

MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

