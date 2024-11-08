Mccune Law Group Suit Alleging Ford Motors Fraudulently Concealed Popular Truck's Death Wobble Defect To Move Forward

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2024, a ruling by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California granted a motion for class certification filed by leading consumer rights firm McCune Law Group (MLG) against Ford Motor Company. The ruling enables MLG to proceed to trial on claims that Ford fraudulently concealed steering and suspension defects in their popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty 4x4 truck models. Producing what's commonly referred to as "Death Wobble," these terrifying sustained high-speed events have affected thousands of vehicle owners across the country.

This favorable ruling marks the latest advance for a complaint first filed by MLG against Ford Motor Company in 2019. The lawsuit alleges that Ford knowingly sold customers Model Year 2005-2007 and 2017-2019 Ford F-250 or F-350 Super Duty 4x4 trucks ("Class Vehicles") whose faulty construction made them susceptible to sustained violent shaking and loss of driver control when they encountered grooves or bumps while travelling at freeway speeds ("Death Wobble"). The lawsuit also alleges that, despite Ford's long-time knowledge of this condition, it routinely refused to repair defective vehicles free-of-cost and even denied the existence of the defect.

The November 7 ruling certifies that all residents of Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas who purchased or leased a Class Vehicle for personal, family, or household purposes from an authorized Ford dealership within the United States are eligible to pursue claims of fraudulent concealment, violation of consumer protection law, and breach of warranty. McCune Law Group and Cafferty Clobes have been appointed as Lead Class Counsel and will be seeking damages on behalf of all current and former owners of a Model Year 2005-2007 and 2017-2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 vehicles who reside within the qualified states.



"Ford denied the existence of the defect and concealed the true extent of the problem with one of their most popular trucks from its customers for more than a decade," alleges lead MLG attorney David Wright. "Rather than taking responsibility for the defect, Ford opted to put the blame on customers by claiming that the Death Wobble was the result of how they maintained their vehicle, often asking them to pay out-of-pocket for insufficient fixes. These actions are not simply misleading, they're downright fraudulent. Ford has put customers at mortal risk to maintain the illusion that these vehicles are safe and reduce its own warranty costs. It's time they take responsibility."

Doug Sohn of Sohn & Associates, counsel for lead named plaintiff, Mr. Lessin, adds, "I see this an important vindication of the rights of Bill Lessin, who has waited over five years for this moment."

To obtain further comments regarding this case matter, contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected] .

About McCune Law Group:

Specializing in class action and complex litigation matters, MLG has fought for justice for consumers for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Rancho Mirage, and Lafayette in Northern California, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in the region. MLG also boasts a national presence and specializes in practice areas ranging from product liability and personal injury to employment law and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright to learn more.



SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED