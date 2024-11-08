Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital Crowned AAHA-Accredited Practice Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Melissa Magnuson and her team from Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital receive the AAHA Accredited Practice of the Year award from AAHA Board President Dr. Mark Thompson, during a ceremonial breakfast at AAHA CON, the annual of AAHA.

AAHA honors the Windham, NH, hospital for its exceptional contributions to the AAHA community and the veterinary profession.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is thrilled to announce that Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital in Windham, New Hampshire, has been named the 2024 AAHA-Accredited Practice of the Year.

This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding achievements of AAHA-accredited practice teams, and Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital has truly exemplified excellence in companion animal medicine.

In a field of highly impressive contenders, Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital stood out for its unwavering dedication to patients and the team members who care for them. As a family-owned business, they have demonstrated a deep understanding of caring for families by caring for their pets.

Dr. Melissa Magnuson, founder, owner, and practicing veterinarian, has developed, trademarked, and executed Conscious CareTM and the Elevate Excellence Rewards programs, which are instrumental in developing and cultivating the culture at their hospitals.

These programs empower employees to grow into leadership roles at their own pace and provide a tangible system to facilitate individual and team recognition for actively pursuing growth through continued education and training, work efficiencies, innovations, gratitude, and individual responsibility.

“We feel the magic happens when we focus on leading with curiosity, staying“above the line” and staying committed to learning,” explained Dr. Magnuson.“We close for two hours every Wednesday and do hospital rounds which focus on Conscious Care, team education, AAHA standards, relationship management as well as operational excellence.” This is foundational to providing excellence in medicine for pets and pet parents.

Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital's commitment to excellence is evident in several key areas:

1. Lifelong Learning: The hospital team is deeply committed to providing continuous education and training for our doctors and staff, ensuring they are always at the forefront of the latest advancements in veterinary medicine.

2. Open Communication: By prioritizing keeping our clients informed every step of the way, they build trust and respect in our patient-client relationships.

3. Prestigious Accreditation: They take immense pride in our AAHA accreditation, underscoring our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of veterinary care. Dr. Magnuson sought accreditation when she opened Canobie Lake Vet in 2005; she has been accredited for 17 years.

4. Tailored Compassion: They recognize the significance of delivering personalized, compassionate care for each and every patient. They focus on a spectrum of care, understanding that every pet and every owner are unique and deserve specialized attention.

AAHA is honored to recognize Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital with this award for their outstanding contributions to their community and the veterinary profession.

For more information about AAHA awards, visit aaha

About AAHA

The American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization to accredit companion animal veterinary hospitals in the United States and Canada. AAHA-accredited hospitals voluntarily choose to be evaluated on over 900 standards in the areas of quality of care, diagnostics, pharmacy, management, medical records, and client services. For more information about AAHA, visit aaha.

About Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital

Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital is a family-owned veterinary practice located in Windham, New Hampshire. Committed to helping pets live long, happy, and healthy lives, they provide professional, caring, and personalized service to all their patients. As an AAHA-accredited hospital, they adhere to the highest standards in veterinary medicine. For more information, visit canobievet.

About Dr. Melissa Magnuson

Dr. Melissa Magnuson is dedicated to providing pet owners with reliable, credible information to ensure their pets live healthier, longer lives. As the founder of The Conscious Vet she offers valuable insights through her Substack newsletter where she regularly shares expert advice on pet care. Soon, she will be launching her official website, designed as a comprehensive resource for both pet owners and veterinarians to expand their knowledge and enhance pet health and well-being.

