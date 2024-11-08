CCT Sciences Announces Partnerships With Industry Leading Federally Compliant Delta-8 Producers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In September, CCT Sciences, LLC., a global leader in cannabinoid sciences, started patent enforcement across the nation with a focus on Florida. The company persists in its efforts to help the hemp cannabinoid regulate itself by fostering new relationships. Through partnerships with many of the the top brands in place, CCT Sciences has started to expand its strategic relationships by completing deals with two of the largest hemp cannabinoid producers in the country.



Atlantic & Logistics in Denver, Colorado and Atlantic Global Supply in Raleigh, North Carolina are two of the finest manufacturers of federally compliant cannabinoid products in the market today. CCT Sciences is excited to engage these partners in the production of its patented and federally compliant Delta-8 THC distillate.“These two groups embody exactly what we look for in our partners; trust and professionalism. We know we can continue our efforts while ensuring credible brands have access to federally compliant Delta-8 THC at scale”, said CCT Sciences CEO, Jeffry Knight. With several new bills being discussed at the federal and state level, it is clear that more emphasis is being placed on compliant material, labeling requirements, and cleaning up the space. The industry needs to mature and CCT Sciences technology is laying the foundation for this growth.



In addition, CCT Sciences is pleased to announce its partnership with KCA Laboratories and will name KCA Labs one of its official testing partners for hemp cannabinoids. KCA Labs has validated methods for fully resolving all target cannabinoids and byproducts that show patent infringement. Everyone knows that KCA Labs has some of the most honest analytical work which is what inspired this partnership with CCT Sciences. With this, CCT Sciences will begin utilizing KCA Labs' methods to further establish professionalism industry wide.



About Atlantic Global Supply

Atlantic Global Supply stands as a vanguard in the botanical industry, dedicated to the

pursuit of quality, compliance, and the realization of the untapped potential of cannabinoids for the betterment of society. The Atlantic Global team is composed of individuals with a unique background in botany, chemistry pharmaceuticals and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Our commitment to quality and compliance is evident throughout our manufacturing processes. We adhere to the most stringent standards, ensuring that our products consistently meet the highest levels of quality and safety. Learn more at





About Atlantic Manufacturing & Logistics

AML's research and development team is composed of some of the best PHD level chemists and engineers of this industry with an average of 18 years of experience in this field putting us at the edge of development in the US. Our state-of-the-art lab located in Colorado has some of the largest production capacities in the country. We are CGMP and have full analytics and testing on site focus on delivering our products with one of the highest purity levels on the market, backed up by both our full on-site testing and multiple 3rd party labs which ensure the highest quality. Learn more at .



About KCA Labs

KCA Labs is an independent third-party analytical testing laboratory specializing in the analysis of hemp, hemp-derived cannabinoids, and organic synthesis products and impurities. KCA is highly regarded as a leading testing laboratory in the hemp industry; it is acclaimed for its expertise in chromatographic analysis and identification techniques. KCA is ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 accredited, DEA registered, licensed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and is the first recipient of a Kentucky Medical Cannabis license. Learn more at .

About CCT Sciences

CCT Sciences, LLC is a global leader in the cannabinoid sciences. With several granted patents covering the most popular methods of manufacturing of the top cannabinoids by volume, CCT is in a unique position for patent enforcement. The company is committed to utilizing its patents to not only drive revenue for the company but also to clean up a fragmented and under-developed industry that is full of mislabeled products, inconsistent dosing, and unsafe contaminants. CCT has partnerships with many of the largest retail brands, distributors, and manufacturers across the country which will serve as the backbone of the industry moving forward. Learn more at .

