Gaza Strip Turns Into Completely Destroyed Area: UN Official

Gaza: Director of the United Nations Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territories Ajith Sungai said on Friday that the Gaza Strip has turned into a pile of destruction, pointing out the failure of the Israeli to adhere to the standards of international humanitarian law.

The UN official said in statements, "The Israeli occupation forces are deliberately targeting the economic resources of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," pointing to the repeated Israeli on hospitals, patients and civilians in northern Gaza, and issuing orders to evacuate areas in the north with the aim of displacing people to the south.

He also noted the suffering of UN agencies since October 6 to enter northern Gaza, stressing that Gaza has become a completely destroyed area.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced earlier today, Friday, that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip had risen to 43,508 martyrs, and 102,684 wounded.