Investornewsbreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results Call And Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) , a company focused on advancing smart for homes and buildings, announced it will hold a Corporate Update call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Key leaders, including Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen, President Steve Schmidt, Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow, and CFO Marc Boisseau will participate to provide insights into SKYX's progress in smart home and building technology. The company, with an extensive portfolio of patents and industry-leading assets, continues its mission to establish safer, smarter standards in home innovation.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings.

